Left Menu

U.S. Senators Push for New Sanctions to Counter Russia's Moves Against Ukraine

Democratic U.S. senators are advocating for stringent energy sanctions against Russia to support Ukraine amidst ongoing conflicts. Their visit to Ukraine coincides with unresolved peace talks in Geneva. A proposed bill, backed by Senators Blumenthal and Graham, aims to target countries importing Russian oil, gas, and uranium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 03:58 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 03:58 IST
U.S. Senators Push for New Sanctions to Counter Russia's Moves Against Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Democratic U.S. senators are traveling through Ukraine and neighboring regions, expressing their intent to push for tougher energy sanctions on Russia once back in Washington. With support from both Democratic and Republican senators, these sanctions aim to force Russia to ease its aggressive stance against Ukraine.

Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Richard Blumenthal stressed the necessity of incentivizing countries like China, India, and Brazil to halt imports of Russian oil and gas, which would aid in Ukraine's resistance against Russia. Despite ongoing peace talks in Geneva, substantial progress remains elusive as Russia's conflict with Ukraine nears its four-year mark.

The senators also highlighted upcoming congressional bills, including one led by Senators Blumenthal and Lindsey Graham targeting the clandestine 'shadow fleet' transporting Russian crude. Meanwhile, bipartisan support continues to challenge Trump's hesitation in advancing pivotal decisions from Congress to his administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The AI Revolution: Transforming Sectors for Growth

The AI Revolution: Transforming Sectors for Growth

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh Boosts Investment with 27 Mega Projects

Andhra Pradesh Boosts Investment with 27 Mega Projects

 India
3
India's T20 World Cup Challenge: Countering Spin and Top-order Predictability

India's T20 World Cup Challenge: Countering Spin and Top-order Predictabilit...

 India
4
Waaree Energies to Establish Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Gigafactory in Andhra Pradesh

Waaree Energies to Establish Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Gigafactory in Andh...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026