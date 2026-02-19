U.S. Senators Push for New Sanctions to Counter Russia's Moves Against Ukraine

Democratic U.S. senators are traveling through Ukraine and neighboring regions, expressing their intent to push for tougher energy sanctions on Russia once back in Washington. With support from both Democratic and Republican senators, these sanctions aim to force Russia to ease its aggressive stance against Ukraine.

Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Richard Blumenthal stressed the necessity of incentivizing countries like China, India, and Brazil to halt imports of Russian oil and gas, which would aid in Ukraine's resistance against Russia. Despite ongoing peace talks in Geneva, substantial progress remains elusive as Russia's conflict with Ukraine nears its four-year mark.

The senators also highlighted upcoming congressional bills, including one led by Senators Blumenthal and Lindsey Graham targeting the clandestine 'shadow fleet' transporting Russian crude. Meanwhile, bipartisan support continues to challenge Trump's hesitation in advancing pivotal decisions from Congress to his administration.

