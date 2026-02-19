Left Menu

Congress Probes Chandrapur Election Upset

The Maharashtra Congress is initiating a committee to investigate its failure to secure the mayoral post in Chandrapur, despite numerical strength. Concerns were raised about the Shiv Sena's support for the BJP, leading to a BJP win. Internal divisions and opposition unity issues were highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2026 09:52 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 09:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Congress has decided to establish a committee to investigate the party's failure to secure the mayoral post in Chandrapur, despite having a numerical advantage. This move comes after discussions among senior leaders, including AICC general secretary Ramesh Chennithala and state Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar, who have all agreed on the need for an inquiry.

During a meeting, concerns were raised about the recent mayoral election where the Shiv Sena (UBT), considered an ally, supported the ruling BJP, resulting in BJP's Sangeeta Khandekar's narrow victory. This defection has sparked embarrassment for the Congress and questioned the unity within the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

The election outcome in Chandrapur, where the Congress was the largest party, highlights internal divisions within the party, particularly between factions led by Vijay Wadettiwar and Pratibha Dhanorkar. Additionally, the change in alliance dynamics poses challenges amid upcoming Rajya Sabha and legislative council elections.

