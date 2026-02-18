Left Menu

Election Commission Flags Gross Anomalies in West Bengal Voter Data

The Election Commission has detected anomalies in voter documentation during the SIR exercise in West Bengal. Issues include discrepancies in father-son relationships, incorrect birth registrations, and improbable birth dates. Amid political tension, several officials face suspension, as the EC plans to publish final rolls soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-02-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 20:24 IST
Election Commission Flags Gross Anomalies in West Bengal Voter Data
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has flagged significant anomalies in voter documentation as part of the SIR exercise in West Bengal, uncovering discrepancies such as improbable father-son relationships and incorrect birth registration dates.

Issues emerged during a 'super check' scrutiny where voters in various constituencies, including Panskura Paschim and Magrahat, submitted documents with apparent errors. Among the most striking problems was a birth certificate predating the actual birth, raising questions about oversight and potential malfeasance.

Amidst the political storm, the commission has suspended seven officials for misconduct and negligence. With the enumeration phase scrutinized and anomalies under investigation, the EC, facing criticism from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is set to release the final electoral rolls after extended deadlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Group Teams Up with OpenAI to Transform India's AI Landscape

Tata Group Teams Up with OpenAI to Transform India's AI Landscape

 India
2
Bayer's $7.25 Billion Settlement: A New Chapter in Roundup Litigation?

Bayer's $7.25 Billion Settlement: A New Chapter in Roundup Litigation?

 Global
3
Hamas Solidifies Control in Gaza Amid Peace Plan Challenges

Hamas Solidifies Control in Gaza Amid Peace Plan Challenges

 Global
4
Tragic Domestic Dispute in Kanhangad Ends in Death and Critical Injury

Tragic Domestic Dispute in Kanhangad Ends in Death and Critical Injury

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026