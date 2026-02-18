Election Commission Flags Gross Anomalies in West Bengal Voter Data
The Election Commission has flagged significant anomalies in voter documentation as part of the SIR exercise in West Bengal, uncovering discrepancies such as improbable father-son relationships and incorrect birth registration dates.
Issues emerged during a 'super check' scrutiny where voters in various constituencies, including Panskura Paschim and Magrahat, submitted documents with apparent errors. Among the most striking problems was a birth certificate predating the actual birth, raising questions about oversight and potential malfeasance.
Amidst the political storm, the commission has suspended seven officials for misconduct and negligence. With the enumeration phase scrutinized and anomalies under investigation, the EC, facing criticism from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is set to release the final electoral rolls after extended deadlines.
