Peru's Political Turmoil: Balcazar Takes the Helm as Interim Leader

In a dramatic turn of events, Peruvian lawmakers have elected Jose Balcazar as the country's new interim president, making him the eighth leader in under a decade. The decision came amidst significant political instability marked by rapid presidential turnovers.

Balcazar, at 83, replaces Jose Jeri, who was ousted from office following controversies involving undisclosed meetings with a Chinese businessman. As Peru prepares for general elections in April, Balcazar emphasizes his commitment to defending the nation's sovereignty and democratic institutions.

The upcoming months are crucial for Peru's political landscape, with elections scheduled for April 12. Balcazar's tenure will be under intense scrutiny as he navigates the country's political challenges while maintaining economic stability as the third-largest copper producer globally.