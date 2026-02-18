Tribal Protest Sparks Bandh Over Jharkhand Civic Elections

A tribal organization, Adivasi Chatra Ekta, has declared a three-day bandh in Jharkhand's Kolhan region starting February 21, protesting the upcoming civic polls, which they argue infringe on Constitutional provisions relating to Fifth Schedule areas.

The organization has submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, demanding intervention to halt the municipality elections set to take place on February 23. They also called for the removal of Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar, accusing him of failing to protect tribal interests.

As municipal polls approach for 48 urban local bodies, tribal leaders assert that the elections violate the 74th Constitutional amendment. They emphasize the necessity of a special law like MESA, akin to the PESA Act for Panchayats in scheduled areas, to regulate similar activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)