DMK Calls for Aspirant Applications for Assembly Elections

The DMK has announced the start of the application process for aspirants wishing to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Interested candidates can submit their applications from February 20 to March 2, as stated in a release from Anna Arivalayam, the DMK state headquarters.

According to DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, the application fee is Rs 25,000 for general category candidates and Rs 15,000 for women and reserved category candidates. This fee structure aims to facilitate a broader access for candidates across categories.

Importantly, the party has assured that application fees will be refunded if the chosen constituencies are allocated to allies during the seat-sharing negotiations, which are set to start from February 22 by a newly constituted party panel.

(With inputs from agencies.)