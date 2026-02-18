Left Menu

DMK Calls for Aspirant Applications for Assembly Elections

The DMK invites applications from aspirants interested in contesting the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Applications must be submitted between February 20 and March 2, with fees of Rs 25,000 for general and Rs 15,000 for women and reserved candidates. Refunds are available if constituencies are given to allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-02-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 21:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The DMK has announced the start of the application process for aspirants wishing to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Interested candidates can submit their applications from February 20 to March 2, as stated in a release from Anna Arivalayam, the DMK state headquarters.

According to DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, the application fee is Rs 25,000 for general category candidates and Rs 15,000 for women and reserved category candidates. This fee structure aims to facilitate a broader access for candidates across categories.

Importantly, the party has assured that application fees will be refunded if the chosen constituencies are allocated to allies during the seat-sharing negotiations, which are set to start from February 22 by a newly constituted party panel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

