Karnataka's Clash of Cultures: CM Siddaramaiah's Call for Peace

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah urged peace following communal clashes in Bagalkote during a Shivaji Jayanti procession. Prohibitory orders were enforced as stores closed amid tensions. The opposition BJP criticized Congress, alleging appeasement politics fueled unrest. Authorities committed to unbiased investigations and legal action against those responsible for disturbing societal peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-02-2026 14:23 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 14:23 IST
  India

Tensions ran high in Bagalkote, Karnataka, following alleged stone-pelting during a Shivaji Jayanti procession, prompting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to appeal for peace and ensure harmony. With shops shuttered and prohibitory orders in place, Siddaramaiah condemned the clashes and promised thorough investigations into the incident.

Siddaramaiah reassured the public of their safety, emphasizing that preserving peace and preventing disturbances remains the government's priority. He also announced that several suspects were in custody and that more arrests would follow as investigations progressed.

The opposition BJP held Congress responsible for the violence, linking it to the ruling party's so-called appeasement tactics. BJP leaders demanded accountability, arguing that such incidents reflect a broader threat to law and order under the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

