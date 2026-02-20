Left Menu

Political Showdown in Madhya Pradesh: Congress vs Ministrial Remarks

In Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Umang Singhar addressed concerns over electricity, land, and employment after being targeted with an unparliamentary word by BJP minister Kailash Vijayvargiya. Despite the derogatory remark, Singhar emphasized continuing the fight for people's issues, urging positive dialogue and actions from the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:05 IST
Political Showdown in Madhya Pradesh: Congress vs Ministrial Remarks
  • Country:
  • India

A political storm erupted in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday after BJP minister Kailash Vijayvargiya directed an unparliamentary remark at Congress leader Umang Singhar during an assembly session. The incident, which sparked uproar, led to interventions from Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, both offering apologies for the minister's words.

Undeterred, Umang Singhar vowed that the Congress party would persistently raise people's concerns related to electricity pricing, tribal land rights, unemployment, and agricultural distress. Asserting the Congress's role as the voice for the state's residents, Singhar criticized the government's approach towards dealing with crucial public issues.

Addressing the media, Singhar questioned whether the ministers were showing disrespect towards electricity consumers, tribal communities affected by mining projects, or farmers seeking fair compensation and youth in search of employment. The senior Congress leader called for constructive debates on essential topics and urged the government to focus on meeting citizens' demands rather than hierarchical posturing.

TRENDING

1
Boosting Cyber Defense: India's Path to Becoming a Digital Powerhouse

Boosting Cyber Defense: India's Path to Becoming a Digital Powerhouse

 India
2
US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs, upending central plank of economic agenda, reports AP.

US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs, upending central pla...

 Global
3
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Military Planning for Possible Conflict with Iran

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Military Planning for Possible Conflict with Iran

 Global
4
Jharkhand's Push for Organ Donation: A Vision for 2050

Jharkhand's Push for Organ Donation: A Vision for 2050

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026