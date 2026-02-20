Political Showdown in Madhya Pradesh: Congress vs Ministrial Remarks

A political storm erupted in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday after BJP minister Kailash Vijayvargiya directed an unparliamentary remark at Congress leader Umang Singhar during an assembly session. The incident, which sparked uproar, led to interventions from Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, both offering apologies for the minister's words.

Undeterred, Umang Singhar vowed that the Congress party would persistently raise people's concerns related to electricity pricing, tribal land rights, unemployment, and agricultural distress. Asserting the Congress's role as the voice for the state's residents, Singhar criticized the government's approach towards dealing with crucial public issues.

Addressing the media, Singhar questioned whether the ministers were showing disrespect towards electricity consumers, tribal communities affected by mining projects, or farmers seeking fair compensation and youth in search of employment. The senior Congress leader called for constructive debates on essential topics and urged the government to focus on meeting citizens' demands rather than hierarchical posturing.