Controversy Unfolds at AI Impact Summit: Protests and Political Accusations
The AI Impact Summit in Bharat Mandapam witnessed protests led by Indian Youth Congress workers, expressing dissent against government actions and the India-US trade deal. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticized the protest, dubbing it an attempt by Congress to undermine the country's global standing and technological advancements.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta condemned the protest that erupted at the AI Impact Summit held at Bharat Mandapam, asserting that Congress has a pattern of opposing India's progress. She labeled the demonstration as 'shameful' and accused Congress of creating a scene to tarnish the nation's image.
This protest involved Indian Youth Congress members engaging in a 'shirtless protest' at the Summit's exhibition hall, wielding T-shirts that bore slogans critical of the government and the India-US trade deal. They were quickly removed by security, and four members were arrested by Delhi Police.
Gupta alleged that the disruption was a pre-planned effort to undermine India's global image, attributing it to Congress's negative politics. She emphasized that while India emerges as a 'Technology Powerhouse,' Congress has devolved into a 'memorial of negative politics.'
Delhi Police arrested four Indian Youth Congress workers in connection with 'shirtless protest' at AI Summit, says official.