Controversy Unfolds at AI Impact Summit: Protests and Political Accusations

The AI Impact Summit in Bharat Mandapam witnessed protests led by Indian Youth Congress workers, expressing dissent against government actions and the India-US trade deal. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticized the protest, dubbing it an attempt by Congress to undermine the country's global standing and technological advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 19:36 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta condemned the protest that erupted at the AI Impact Summit held at Bharat Mandapam, asserting that Congress has a pattern of opposing India's progress. She labeled the demonstration as 'shameful' and accused Congress of creating a scene to tarnish the nation's image.

This protest involved Indian Youth Congress members engaging in a 'shirtless protest' at the Summit's exhibition hall, wielding T-shirts that bore slogans critical of the government and the India-US trade deal. They were quickly removed by security, and four members were arrested by Delhi Police.

Gupta alleged that the disruption was a pre-planned effort to undermine India's global image, attributing it to Congress's negative politics. She emphasized that while India emerges as a 'Technology Powerhouse,' Congress has devolved into a 'memorial of negative politics.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

