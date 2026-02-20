Khamenei's Unyielding Grip: A Supreme Leader's Struggle Amid Crisis
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei faces a severe crisis amid threats of U.S. airstrikes, economic sanctions, and an embittered populace. Despite historic protests, Khamenei maintains control through an unyielding security apparatus, guided by a legacy of revolutionary resilience and strategic maneuvering in the Middle East.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, is confronting perhaps the gravest challenge of his 36-year reign. As U.S. airstrikes loom and ongoing talks unfold, his leadership is strained by a sanctions-hit economy and domestic unrest. Earlier this year, massive protests were suppressed, resulting in numerous casualties.
Khamenei's leadership is marked by staunch anti-Western sentiment and strategic foresight. His rule, beginning in 1989, translates into complete authority over governmental, military, and judicial branches, navigating through complex clerical systems and limited democracy. His recent and historical decisions reveal a cautious willingness to compromise, maintaining the Islamic Republic's continuity.
Khamenei's power is buttressed by his close ties with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Basij, tasked with quelling dissent. His authority is driven by Setad, a vast financial network. As U.S. demands mount and his regional influence dwindles, Khamenei stands firm, emphasizing Iran's missile program as a critical deterrent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
