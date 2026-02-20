Tribute to Vungzagin Valte: A Dedicated Leader of Manipur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the death of Vungzagin Valte, a BJP MLA from Manipur, who passed away following injuries from ethnic violence. Valte, a member of the Zomi community, was known for his dedication to public service and societal progress. He died at 61 in Gurugram.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his condolences for the death of Manipur BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, highlighting his dedication to public service and societal progress.
Valte, a prominent member of the Zomi tribal community, died at a Gurugram hospital where he was receiving treatment for injuries from the May 2023 ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur.
At 61, Valte's death marks a significant loss, with Modi acknowledging Valte's active political career and extending his sympathies to Valte's family, friends, and supporters.
