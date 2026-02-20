Left Menu

Tribute to Vungzagin Valte: A Dedicated Leader of Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the death of Vungzagin Valte, a BJP MLA from Manipur, who passed away following injuries from ethnic violence. Valte, a member of the Zomi community, was known for his dedication to public service and societal progress. He died at 61 in Gurugram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:52 IST
Vungzagin Valte
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his condolences for the death of Manipur BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, highlighting his dedication to public service and societal progress.

Valte, a prominent member of the Zomi tribal community, died at a Gurugram hospital where he was receiving treatment for injuries from the May 2023 ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur.

At 61, Valte's death marks a significant loss, with Modi acknowledging Valte's active political career and extending his sympathies to Valte's family, friends, and supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

