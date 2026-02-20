Tragic Loss: Manipur Leader Vungzagin Valte Passes Away Following Injury

Vungzagin Valte, a prominent BJP MLA from Manipur, passed away in a Gurugram hospital following a prolonged battle against injuries sustained during ethnic violence in 2023. Valte, aged 61, represented the Zomi tribal community and was a staunch advocate for societal progress and public service.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, hailing Valte's dedication to public welfare. Keisham Meghachandra, Congress Legislature Party leader, described Valte's untimely demise as a significant loss not only to his family and friends but also to the Thanlon constituency and the entire state of Manipur.

The state BJP mourned Valte's death, emphasizing his lifelong contributions to the people of Manipur, particularly the Kuki-Zo community. As tributes poured in, Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand offered prayers for Valte's family, acknowledging his enduring legacy of courage and commitment to public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)