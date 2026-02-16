Left Menu

Kerala's Leap into the Future: Smart Village Offices Revolutionize Public Services

Kerala has transformed over 1,000 village offices into 'smart' facilities, boosting efficiency and service delivery. This initiative reduces the need for repeated office visits and digitizes services. Over 4.5 lakh land titles and housing for 5.25 lakh homeless have been provided, marking a significant developmental stride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala has marked a significant milestone in public service delivery by transforming over 1,000 village offices into 'smart' facilities, as announced by Revenue Minister K Rajan. Speaking at the inauguration of 27 newly upgraded offices, Rajan outlined the progress of establishing 622 new smart village offices and updating 407 existing ones.

The initiative aims to modernize the appearance, infrastructure, and procedures of these offices, resulting in a more efficient service delivery. With services now digitized, citizens require fewer visits to these offices. Additionally, revenue-related services are now accessible online from 10 foreign countries.

Highlighting government achievements, Rajan noted that 4.5 lakh people have received land titles under the Pattaya Mission, while 5.25 lakh homeless individuals have been housed. Furthermore, a digital resurvey has measured and digitized nearly 10 lakh hectares of land. An integrated land use portal and a 'Revenue Card' are also in the pipeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

