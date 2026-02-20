Supreme Court Curtails Trump's Tariff Authority in Landmark Ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court has delivered a significant blow to Donald Trump's trade policy, striking down the sweeping tariffs he imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The 6-3 decision, penned by Chief Justice John Roberts, indicates that Trump exceeded his authority, leading to notable implications for global trade dynamics.

In his opinion, Roberts highlighted that the statute did not empower the president to levy such tariffs, a crucial component of Trump's economic agenda. The ruling has sparked reactions across the political spectrum, with Democrats and business groups welcoming the decision as a step toward trade stability, though concerns about ongoing uncertainty persist.

The ruling ends a contentious legal battle involving several states and businesses affected by the tariffs. Despite the setback, Trump may seek alternative legal avenues to maintain some tariffs in place, potentially reshaping trade strategies and relations with other nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)