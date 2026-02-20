Supreme Court Declares Trump's Tariffs Unlawful: A Turning Point in US Trade Policy

The US Supreme Court has overturned President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, ruling 6-3 that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not authorize such duties. The decision has significant implications for US trade policy and international commerce, as America's partners assess their recent deals with Washington.

Wendy Cutler, a senior official at the Asia Society Policy Institute and former Deputy US Trade Representative, highlighted the risks involved in using IEEPA as the legal basis for tariff imposition. This move, she noted, exposed the administration to legal challenges, and ultimately, the gamble did not pay off.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and Congressman Gregory Meeks applauded the ruling, denouncing the tariffs as economically destructive. They emphasized that while the decision is a critical victory, the path to overturning the tariffs was fraught with political obstacles.

(With inputs from agencies.)