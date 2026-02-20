Political Turmoil: Tejashwi Yadav Rebukes Maithili Thakur's Remarks on RJD
Tejashwi Yadav criticized Maithili Thakur for her remarks about RJD rule. Thakur likened RJD's leadership to Dhritarashtra's fondness for Duryodhana. Yadav accused Thakur of making uninformed comments and criticized her silence on a recent crime in her constituency.
Tejashwi Yadav, RJD working president, lashed out at Maithili Thakur on Friday for her critical remarks about his party's tenure in Bihar. Thakur, who transitioned from a singer to a politician, likened RJD's leadership to the mythological character Dhritarashtra's affection for Duryodhana.
Though Yadav did not directly name the BJP MLA, he shared a picture of her in his social media post, condemning her comments. He argued that some new legislators presuppose political expertise without fully understanding legislative processes, making disparaging remarks about RJD leaders.
Addressing Thakur's silence, Yadav reproached her for not speaking against the recent rape and murder of a Dalit girl in Darbhanga, which is her constituency. He also pointed out her inconsistency in criticizing 'jungle raj' under RJD while her party struggles with similar issues.
