Congress Slams Modi's Hasty Trade Deal Amid US Tariff Controversy
Congress leader Pawan Khera criticizes the Indian government's rapid acceptance of trade terms with the US, following a Supreme Court ruling against Trump's tariff powers. Khera questions the motives behind Prime Minister Modi's decisions, highlighting the adverse effects on Indian industries and suggesting political compromises.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of the US Supreme Court's decision striking down President Donald Trump's emergency tariff authority, Congress leader Pawan Khera has launched a blistering critique of the Indian government's recent trade agreements with the United States.
Khera questioned the Modi administration's motives in swiftly accepting US terms, suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi capitulated without adequate consideration, despite knowing the impending court ruling against Trump's tariff powers.
Khera raised concerns about the adverse economic impact, particularly on India's farming and textile sectors, suggesting undue political compromise from Modi's side. He called for accountability from Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal or the Prime Minister.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Verdict Sparks Turmoil Over India-US Trade Deal
US Supreme Court Ruling Sparks Constitutional Clash in Tariff Dispute
US Lowers Reciprocal Tariffs on Indian Goods: A New Chapter in Trade Relations
US Supreme Court Ruling Eases Tariff Burden on Indian Exporters
Trade Tangle: Supreme Court Ruling Stirs Uncertainty in Global Markets