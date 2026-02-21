Congress Slams Modi's Hasty Trade Deal Amid US Tariff Controversy

In the wake of the US Supreme Court's decision striking down President Donald Trump's emergency tariff authority, Congress leader Pawan Khera has launched a blistering critique of the Indian government's recent trade agreements with the United States.

Khera questioned the Modi administration's motives in swiftly accepting US terms, suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi capitulated without adequate consideration, despite knowing the impending court ruling against Trump's tariff powers.

Khera raised concerns about the adverse economic impact, particularly on India's farming and textile sectors, suggesting undue political compromise from Modi's side. He called for accountability from Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal or the Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)