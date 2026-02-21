Assembly Chaos Over Government's Two-Year Report Spurs Adjournments

The Rajasthan Assembly session on Saturday turned tumultuous as Congress legislators challenged the government's report on its two-year tenure, prompting the House's adjournment thrice.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel presented the report comparing the ruling party's performance with the previous Congress government's tenure. Opposition Leader Tika Ram Jully objected, demanding a broader discussion.

Simultaneously, Bharat Adivasi Party members protested unresolved examination paper leaks. Despite the disruptions, Agriculture Minister Dr Kirodi Lal Meena made a veiled critique of Congress leader Govind Singh Dotasra, adding to the heated atmosphere.

