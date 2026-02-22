Bomb Attack Allegations Shake West Bengal Politics

In a volatile turn of events, Trinamool Congress legislator Saokat Molla has accused supporters of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) of attacking his convoy with crude bombs in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

The attack reportedly occurred on Saturday evening in Bhangar as Molla was heading home after filing a complaint about a previous assault on a party colleague at the Polerhat police station.

Although no one was injured, the assault damaged one of the vehicles in the convoy. Molla linked the violence to ISF MLA Nawsad Siddique, who denied the allegations, leading to an ongoing police investigation.