Bomb Attack Allegations Shake West Bengal Politics
A Trinamool Congress MLA accused Indian Secular Front supporters of attacking his vehicle with crude bombs in West Bengal. The incident occurred following a complaint about an earlier assault on a party colleague. No injuries were reported, but an investigation is underway, deepening political tensions in the area.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-02-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 18:43 IST
In a volatile turn of events, Trinamool Congress legislator Saokat Molla has accused supporters of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) of attacking his convoy with crude bombs in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.
The attack reportedly occurred on Saturday evening in Bhangar as Molla was heading home after filing a complaint about a previous assault on a party colleague at the Polerhat police station.
Although no one was injured, the assault damaged one of the vehicles in the convoy. Molla linked the violence to ISF MLA Nawsad Siddique, who denied the allegations, leading to an ongoing police investigation.