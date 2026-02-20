Union Minister's Staunch Support for NDA Candidate in Jugsali Election

Union Minister Giriraj Singh took to the streets on Friday to drum up support for Rinku Singh, the NDA-backed candidate in the contested race for Jugsali's mayor. The road show kicked off at Pradip Mishra chowk, coursing through key city landmarks like Jugsali Gurudwara and Naya Bazar.

In his address, the Union Textile Minister stressed the importance of electing the BJP-led NDA candidate, projecting Rinku Singh as a clear winner in the upcoming poll. Critiquing current state leadership, Singh contrasted the legacies of JMM patriarch Sibu Soren and his son, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, urging citizens to prioritize state and national security at the polls.

Drawing on the achievements of the Modi administration, Singh highlighted the government's embracement of diverse communities and criticized political maneuverings in Assam, Kerala, and West Bengal. He raised concerns about population dynamics affecting minority status, calling for legislative discussions on redefining minority groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)