Athawale Slams Congress Protest at AI Summit, Highlights India-US Trade Deal Benefits

Criticizing a recent protest by Congress workers at the AI summit in Delhi, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said the demonstration tarnished India's image. Athawale, visiting Bihar, commented on the party's dwindling influence, attributing it to such contentious actions.

Speaking about the Rs 45 lakh crore India-US trade deal, Athawale described it as a boon for farmers and MSMEs, countering Congress' accusations of compromised sovereignty. The Minister emphasized the zero tariffs on agricultural products, challenging the credibility of the opposition's stance.

Additionally, Athawale urged that only Buddhists manage the Bodh Gaya Temple, reiterating discussions with Bihar's Chief Minister and the Supreme Court. He also quelled merger rumors between NCP and NCP-SP, dismissing any potential consolidation.