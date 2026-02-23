Left Menu

Rohit Pawar Criticizes CBI Probe Request in Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Case

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar criticized the Maharashtra government's request for a CBI probe into the plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar, calling it time-wasting. He emphasized that the CID could handle the investigation while raising concerns about the aircraft's black box and flight permissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:26 IST
Rohit Pawar Criticizes CBI Probe Request in Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Case
Rohit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar expressed dissatisfaction with the Maharashtra government's decision to involve the CBI in investigating the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of his uncle, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and four others. He asserted that the move would delay justice, with over 2,500 cases pending for decades.

Addressing the media, Pawar recommended the state CID conduct a timely investigation, highlighting that only 30% of the crash information is public. He raised alarms about reports claiming the black box was destroyed and questioned the aircraft's permissions to fly in India.

Pawar also reflected on Ajit Pawar's political legacy and touched on gaps left by senior NCP leaders' absence at political meetings, suggesting unity among opposition parties in the upcoming Rajya Sabha discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Train Accident Severely Injures Passenger

Tragic Train Accident Severely Injures Passenger

 India
2
Supreme Court Takes on Airline Fare Exploitation: Centre to Respond

Supreme Court Takes on Airline Fare Exploitation: Centre to Respond

 India
3
Duterte Faces ICC Charges: The War on Drugs Trial Unfolds

Duterte Faces ICC Charges: The War on Drugs Trial Unfolds

 Global
4
Mystery of the Pabbar River: Unraveling the Shimla Murder Case

Mystery of the Pabbar River: Unraveling the Shimla Murder Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026