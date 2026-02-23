Rohit Pawar Criticizes CBI Probe Request in Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Case

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar expressed dissatisfaction with the Maharashtra government's decision to involve the CBI in investigating the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of his uncle, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and four others. He asserted that the move would delay justice, with over 2,500 cases pending for decades.

Addressing the media, Pawar recommended the state CID conduct a timely investigation, highlighting that only 30% of the crash information is public. He raised alarms about reports claiming the black box was destroyed and questioned the aircraft's permissions to fly in India.

Pawar also reflected on Ajit Pawar's political legacy and touched on gaps left by senior NCP leaders' absence at political meetings, suggesting unity among opposition parties in the upcoming Rajya Sabha discussions.

