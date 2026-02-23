Left Menu

UK Navigates New Trump Tariffs Amid Economic Deal Uncertainty

The UK government, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, is addressing the potential impact of U.S. President Trump's new 15% tariffs on UK-U.S. economic relations. Despite the risk to businesses, Britain expects most trade under the previous deal to remain unaffected, and diplomatic discussions are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 19:02 IST
UK Navigates New Trump Tariffs Amid Economic Deal Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK government anticipates that President Donald Trump's newly announced 15% global tariffs will not adversely affect the bulk of the UK-U.S. economic agreement established last year, according to a spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

In light of the uncertainty these tariffs introduce, Britain's trade minister, Peter Kyle, expressed concerns during discussions with U.S. trade representative Jamieson Greer. The UK faces significant exposure following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn previous tariff rulings, prompting Trump to instate new levies.

While Britain had secured a favorable 10% tariff rate in prior negotiations, Trump's latest tariffs could escalate duties further. Starmer's government plans continued negotiations and has not dismissed imposing retaliatory measures. Although the Global Trade Alert think tank indicates that Britain will be heavily influenced, officials strive to avoid a trade conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-UK aircraft parts company director jailed for fraud which caused millions in losses

UPDATE 1-UK aircraft parts company director jailed for fraud which caused mi...

 Global
2
State Department orders nonessential US diplomats to leave Lebanon as tensions with Iran soar

State Department orders nonessential US diplomats to leave Lebanon as tensio...

 United States
3
UPDATE 1-EU adds eight Russian officials to human rights sanctions list

UPDATE 1-EU adds eight Russian officials to human rights sanctions list

 Global
4
7th edition of Asia Economic Dialogue to be held in Pune from Feb 26 to 28

7th edition of Asia Economic Dialogue to be held in Pune from Feb 26 to 28

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026