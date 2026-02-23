UK Navigates New Trump Tariffs Amid Economic Deal Uncertainty

The UK government anticipates that President Donald Trump's newly announced 15% global tariffs will not adversely affect the bulk of the UK-U.S. economic agreement established last year, according to a spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

In light of the uncertainty these tariffs introduce, Britain's trade minister, Peter Kyle, expressed concerns during discussions with U.S. trade representative Jamieson Greer. The UK faces significant exposure following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn previous tariff rulings, prompting Trump to instate new levies.

While Britain had secured a favorable 10% tariff rate in prior negotiations, Trump's latest tariffs could escalate duties further. Starmer's government plans continued negotiations and has not dismissed imposing retaliatory measures. Although the Global Trade Alert think tank indicates that Britain will be heavily influenced, officials strive to avoid a trade conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)