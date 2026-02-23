Britain-U.S. Economic Deal Resilient Amid New Tariff Challenge

The UK government remains optimistic that President Donald Trump's global 15% tariff won't significantly affect the ongoing economic agreement with the U.S., a spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer revealed on Monday.

Trade Minister Peter Kyle has reportedly communicated with Jamieson Greer, the U.S. trade representative, to ensure that discussions proceed smoothly between British and American officials.

Despite the new tariff imposition, the focus remains on strengthening the bilateral economic relationship, with further meetings scheduled for this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)