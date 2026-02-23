Left Menu

Britain-U.S. Economic Deal Resilient Amid New Tariff Challenge

The UK government anticipates that President Donald Trump's new 15% global tariff won't heavily impact the recently announced UK-U.S. economic deal, according to Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson. Trade discussions between British and U.S. officials are expected to continue this week, maintaining the focus on bilateral economic cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-02-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 18:05 IST
Britain-U.S. Economic Deal Resilient Amid New Tariff Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK government remains optimistic that President Donald Trump's global 15% tariff won't significantly affect the ongoing economic agreement with the U.S., a spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer revealed on Monday.

Trade Minister Peter Kyle has reportedly communicated with Jamieson Greer, the U.S. trade representative, to ensure that discussions proceed smoothly between British and American officials.

Despite the new tariff imposition, the focus remains on strengthening the bilateral economic relationship, with further meetings scheduled for this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Defiant Prayers Amidst Political Turmoil: The Fight for Besigye's Freedom

Defiant Prayers Amidst Political Turmoil: The Fight for Besigye's Freedom

 Uganda
2
Five killed, 14 injured as double-decker bus overturns on Purvanchal Expressway in Lucknow: Police.

Five killed, 14 injured as double-decker bus overturns on Purvanchal Express...

 India
3
Stellar Start: Army Dominates Khelo India Winter Games

Stellar Start: Army Dominates Khelo India Winter Games

 Global
4
Marco Rubio's Strategic Visit to Caribbean Leaders

Marco Rubio's Strategic Visit to Caribbean Leaders

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026