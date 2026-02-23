Tariff Tremors: Wall Street's Indices Open Lower Amidst New Challenges

Wall Street experienced a shaky start on Monday morning, as major indexes opened lower amid escalating concerns over tariffs. The downturn came after President Donald Trump imposed a fresh 15% duty, following a Supreme Court ruling against his broader tariff measures.

The early trading session saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average fall by 89.4 points, equivalent to 0.18%, settling at 49,536.54 points. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index recorded a decline of 8.3 points, or 0.12%, reaching 6,901.25.

Simultaneously, the Nasdaq Composite index experienced a drop of 45.1 points, representing a 0.20% decrease, bringing it to 22,840.972 points. Investors remain wary as the market adapts to the implications of the latest tariff changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)