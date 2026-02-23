UPDATE 1-Trump warns of higher tariffs for countries that 'play games' after court ruling
President Donald Trump on Monday said any countries that wanted to "play games" after a key U.S. Supreme Court tariff ruling that they would face much higher tariffs.
The court said tariffs Trump imposed last year based on an national emergency law were illegal, rekindling uncertainty from other countries about already signed or pending trade deals with the United States. "Any Country that wants to 'play games' with the ridiculous supreme court decision, especially those that have 'Ripped Off' the U.S.A. for years, and even decades, will be met with a much higher Tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to. BUYER BEWARE!!!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
