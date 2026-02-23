UPDATE 1-Trump warns of higher tariffs for countries that 'play games' after court ruling

President ​Donald Trump ‌on Monday said ​any countries that wanted to "play games" ‌after a key U.S. Supreme Court tariff ruling that they would face much higher tariffs.

The ‌court said tariffs Trump imposed ‌last year based on an national emergency law were illegal, rekindling uncertainty from other countries ⁠about ​already signed ⁠or pending trade deals with the United States. "Any ⁠Country that wants to 'play games' with ​the ridiculous supreme court decision, especially those ⁠that have 'Ripped Off' the U.S.A. for ⁠years, ​and even decades, will be met with a much higher Tariff, ⁠and worse, than that which they just recently ⁠agreed ⁠to. BUYER BEWARE!!!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

