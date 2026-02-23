Sterling Surge Amid U.S. Tariff Ruling and UK Political Unrest

The British pound started the week strong, buoyed by a response to the U.S. Supreme Court striking down tariffs and upcoming UK political events. Sterling climbed 0.2% to $1.3506, benefiting from a weaker dollar.

The domestic front brings its challenges, with a critical parliamentary election in Manchester's Gorton and Denton urging high stakes for Prime Minister Keir Starmer. A defeat could signal trouble for his party.

Exacerbating the situation, monetary policy tension is looming with expectations of a rate cut, following rising unemployment and low inflation. The evolving scene places the Bank of England and political stability under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)