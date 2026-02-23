Sterling Surge Amid U.S. Tariff Ruling and UK Political Unrest
The British pound rose as traders reacted to the U.S. Supreme Court's tariff ruling and UK political uncertainties. Sterling gained due to a softer dollar and anticipation over a UK parliamentary election, shaping up as a critical test for Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour Party amid dropping poll numbers.
The British pound started the week strong, buoyed by a response to the U.S. Supreme Court striking down tariffs and upcoming UK political events. Sterling climbed 0.2% to $1.3506, benefiting from a weaker dollar.
The domestic front brings its challenges, with a critical parliamentary election in Manchester's Gorton and Denton urging high stakes for Prime Minister Keir Starmer. A defeat could signal trouble for his party.
Exacerbating the situation, monetary policy tension is looming with expectations of a rate cut, following rising unemployment and low inflation. The evolving scene places the Bank of England and political stability under scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
