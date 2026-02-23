Navigating New Tariffs: India's Strategic Trade Moves Amidst US Policy Shifts
The US has announced new tariffs while India's Commerce Ministry reviews them. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman refrains from early comments, as trade negotiations progress. India persists in pursuing global trade agreements, strengthening its economy. The RBI underscores robust external and macroeconomic conditions amid upcoming financial reforms.
- Country:
- India
The United States recently announced increased tariffs on imports, affecting trade relations globally. India's Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, stated that it's premature to assess the implications of these changes. Meanwhile, the Indian Commerce Ministry is examining the development closely.
Efforts to solidify trade agreements continue, with India actively engaging partners like Australia, the EU, and the UK. Despite new tariff uncertainties, the focus remains on expanding global market access. Talks with US negotiators have been rescheduled to achieve an interim agreement.
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra highlighted the country's robust external and macroeconomic position, supported by extensive trade agreements and foreign investment policies. Plans to further strengthen financial infrastructure, such as the National Financial Information Registry, are underway.
ALSO READ
RBI Recalibrates CPI: New Series to Reshape Inflation Tracking
IDFC First Bank Fraud Scandal: Systemic Safeguards Affirmed by RBI
College Student's Disturbing Ordeal: Allegations of Assault and Extortion
RBI Monitors Rs 590 Crore Fraud at IDFC First Bank Branch
RBI Cracks Down on Mis-Selling: New Guidelines for Banks and NBFCs