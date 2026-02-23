Navigating New Tariffs: India's Strategic Trade Moves Amidst US Policy Shifts

The United States recently announced increased tariffs on imports, affecting trade relations globally. India's Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, stated that it's premature to assess the implications of these changes. Meanwhile, the Indian Commerce Ministry is examining the development closely.

Efforts to solidify trade agreements continue, with India actively engaging partners like Australia, the EU, and the UK. Despite new tariff uncertainties, the focus remains on expanding global market access. Talks with US negotiators have been rescheduled to achieve an interim agreement.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra highlighted the country's robust external and macroeconomic position, supported by extensive trade agreements and foreign investment policies. Plans to further strengthen financial infrastructure, such as the National Financial Information Registry, are underway.