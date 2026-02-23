Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Thane Municipal Meeting Erupts in Conflict

The Thane Municipal Corporation's first general body meeting was fraught with tension, as the BJP and Shiv Sena clashed over procedural shortcuts. Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil protested the rapid approval of proposals, demanding transparency and threatening resignation. The session concluded with accusations of rule violations and a divided assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 23-02-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 20:18 IST
Political Turmoil: Thane Municipal Meeting Erupts in Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural general body meeting of the Thane Municipal Corporation turned chaotic as procedural shortcuts incited a verbal clash between the BJP and Shiv Sena. Deputy Mayor Krishna Dadu Patil vocally criticized Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar for bypassing customary question-and-answer discussions.

In a dramatic protest, Patil descended from the dais to join fellow corporators, voicing a firm ultimatum: 'I will not tolerate such an attitude. If I am not allowed to speak in the next assembly, I will resign from the post of deputy mayor.'

The confrontation escalated as the administration skipped over the Q&A session, rushing to the agenda items. BJP members demanded transparency and accountability, insisting on a white paper for work from 2023 to 2025. Despite discord and chants echoing across the room, 19 agenda items passed swiftly. The BJP later submitted a formal protest, gaining support from the NCP (SP), as tensions within the civic body remain unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rugby-Fiji to play home matches in Nations Championship in Britain

Rugby-Fiji to play home matches in Nations Championship in Britain

 Global
2
India grants Brazil access to Traditional Knowledge Digital Library

India grants Brazil access to Traditional Knowledge Digital Library

 India
3
Kerala HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of first accused in Sabarimala ghee misappropriation case

Kerala HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of first accused in Sabarimala ghee...

 India
4
Indian women''s team beats Perth Azzurri

Indian women''s team beats Perth Azzurri

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026