Political Turmoil: Thane Municipal Meeting Erupts in Conflict
The Thane Municipal Corporation's first general body meeting was fraught with tension, as the BJP and Shiv Sena clashed over procedural shortcuts. Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil protested the rapid approval of proposals, demanding transparency and threatening resignation. The session concluded with accusations of rule violations and a divided assembly.
The inaugural general body meeting of the Thane Municipal Corporation turned chaotic as procedural shortcuts incited a verbal clash between the BJP and Shiv Sena. Deputy Mayor Krishna Dadu Patil vocally criticized Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar for bypassing customary question-and-answer discussions.
In a dramatic protest, Patil descended from the dais to join fellow corporators, voicing a firm ultimatum: 'I will not tolerate such an attitude. If I am not allowed to speak in the next assembly, I will resign from the post of deputy mayor.'
The confrontation escalated as the administration skipped over the Q&A session, rushing to the agenda items. BJP members demanded transparency and accountability, insisting on a white paper for work from 2023 to 2025. Despite discord and chants echoing across the room, 19 agenda items passed swiftly. The BJP later submitted a formal protest, gaining support from the NCP (SP), as tensions within the civic body remain unresolved.
