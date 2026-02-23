Political Turmoil: Thane Municipal Meeting Erupts in Conflict

The inaugural general body meeting of the Thane Municipal Corporation turned chaotic as procedural shortcuts incited a verbal clash between the BJP and Shiv Sena. Deputy Mayor Krishna Dadu Patil vocally criticized Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar for bypassing customary question-and-answer discussions.

In a dramatic protest, Patil descended from the dais to join fellow corporators, voicing a firm ultimatum: 'I will not tolerate such an attitude. If I am not allowed to speak in the next assembly, I will resign from the post of deputy mayor.'

The confrontation escalated as the administration skipped over the Q&A session, rushing to the agenda items. BJP members demanded transparency and accountability, insisting on a white paper for work from 2023 to 2025. Despite discord and chants echoing across the room, 19 agenda items passed swiftly. The BJP later submitted a formal protest, gaining support from the NCP (SP), as tensions within the civic body remain unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)