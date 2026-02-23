Cong leaders to follow ‘schedule’ in joining Assam BJP, no Hindu to remain in opp party: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said there is a 'schedule' for several senior Congress leaders to join the BJP in the state, and finally, no Hindu will remain in the opposition party. Many Congress leaders will try to join the BJP ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections, but it will not be possible to give tickets to all of them, Sarma said on the sidelines of a programme here. ''There is a schedule, and they (Congress leaders) will join according to that. Some will join in 2027, some before the 2029 Lok Sabha polls, and others before the 2031 assembly polls,'' Sarma said while replying to questions on the possibility of more leaders joining the BJP after former Congress president Bhupen Borah resigned and entered the saffron party. The BJP has already started preparations for the next Parliamentary elections as ''both assembly and Lok Sabha polls are important for us,'' he said. ''One thing, however, is sure that no Hindu leader will remain in the party (Congress),'' Sarma claimed. Asked whether any more Congress MLAs would join the BJP before this year's assembly polls, the CM said there is ''no vacancy in the BJP now. If we bring in MLAs now, how will we give them tickets?'' The BJP has almost finalised the list of candidates, and the remaining ones will be discussed with the allies, he said, adding: ''The list will be announced after we go to Delhi for the final discussion.'' Borah resigned on February 16 after Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, spoke with him, and the Congress leadership rushed to his house to convince him to change his decision. The former state Congress president asked for time to reconsider, but the chief minister went to his house the next day and announced that Borah would join the BJP, dealing a blow to the main opposition party ahead of the assembly polls. Sarma has been claiming since then that many senior Hindu leaders would join the BJP. Assembly elections for the state's 126 constituencies are likely to be held in March-April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)