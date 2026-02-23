BJP Mahila Morcha Condemns Congress Protest at AI Impact Summit

The BJP Mahila Morcha staged a demonstration in Jammu on Monday, strongly criticizing the Congress for what they termed as an 'objectionable and irresponsible' protest by its youth wing during the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

Last Friday, members of the Indian Youth Congress made headlines with a shirtless protest at the summit venue. The demonstration, aimed at voicing displeasure towards the government and the India-US trade deal, resulted in the arrest of seven young activists and questioning of several others.

Led by Neha Mahajan, president of the J-K BJP Mahila Morcha, the protestors gathered outside the Press Club with demands for an apology from Rahul Gandhi for allegedly damaging India's honor. Accusations were also leveled against the Congress for attempting to politicize a prestigious international event designed to highlight India's technological strides.