Arunachal Democratic Party Merges with Congress: A New Political Chapter

The Arunachal Democratic Party (ADP) officially merged into the Congress (INC) this Monday, signifying a significant ideological shift in the state's political landscape.

ADP members, led by President Tami Pangu, joined the Congress en masse at an induction ceremony marked by dedications to democratic and constitutional values, although it will not enhance Congress's assembly strength.

Key issues such as hydropower project reviews, mining, unemployment, and governance crises were highlighted, with assurances of equal responsibility within Congress's fold, as praised by former CM Gegong Apang.

(With inputs from agencies.)