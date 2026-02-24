Fadnavis warns of action against hospitals denying treatment to Ayushman, MJPJAY beneficiaries

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday warned of strict legal action against private hospitals across the state that refuse treatment to beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY). Speaking in the legislative assembly, the chief minister informed that out of a total of 479 hospitals in the state, only 134 were implementing both schemes jointly. The issue was raised by Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar, who alleged that several hospitals, particularly in Chandrapur and other districts, were denying treatment to eligible patients and demanding payment despite the schemes being in place. During the Question Hour, Wadettiwar said that several patients were being denied treatment under the schemes, and many hospitals did not provide services without charges. Although the government has made provisions, implementation on the ground remains negligible, and the administration has failed to ensure that benefits reach the poor, he claimed, while informing the House that he had written to the chief minister on the issue. Responding to the concerns, Fadnavis admitted that some hospitals were indeed denying treatment. He said that out of a total of 479 hospitals in the state, only 134 are currently implementing both schemes jointly, while the rest had moved court against the process. The chief minister noted that despite no stay being granted by the courts, some hospitals were not cooperating. The state has now amended the law, bringing all such hospitals fully under the government's ambit and making it mandatory for them to implement the schemes, he said. He assured the House that all eligible hospitals will now be required to implement the schemes, and those found violating the provisions will face strict legal action after due process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)