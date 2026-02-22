Left Menu

Bhupen Kumar Borah's Strategic Political Shift: From Congress to BJP

Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah joined the BJP, citing discontent with the Congress party. He was inducted into the BJP State Executive Committee. Borah's shift is seen as significant ahead of the Assam assembly elections, with many other Congress leaders also transitioning to the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-02-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 17:00 IST
In a significant political development, former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah has officially joined the ruling BJP, strengthening its ranks ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. The transition was marked by a formal induction ceremony at the Assam BJP headquarters, 'Vajpayee Bhawan'.

Borah, along with several former Congress leaders including Sanju Bora, Rajesh Kumar Joshi, Kangkan Das, and Gagan Chandra Bora, made the switch to the BJP, citing unmet expectations and a lack of introspection within the Congress ranks as reasons for their departure. Borah emphasized a renewed purpose and commitment to Assam's development while criticizing the Congress for its shortcomings.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed Borah and assured him of respect and support in the BJP. The state unit president Dilip Saikia noted that Borah's extensive political experience would contribute significantly to the party's strength. Borah's appointment as a member of the State Executive Committee was announced immediately.

