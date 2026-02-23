Kumaran's Historic Win: A New Era for Tamil Film Producers Council
G K M Tamil Kumaran has been elected president of the Tamil Film Producers Council for the 2026-29 term, defeating incumbent Thenandal Murali by a historic margin. Kumaran's leadership, along with newly elected officers, promises a vibrant future for the Council, marking significant change in film industry governance.
In a landmark electoral victory, G K M Tamil Kumaran has ascended to the presidency of the Tamil Film Producers Council, promising a fresh vision for the industry.
Kumaran's win, by a record margin of 527 votes, underscores his significant support among council members, leaving behind his predecessor, Thenandal Murali.
This election, overseen by retired Justice Rajeshwaran, also brought N Subash Chandrabose as treasurer and Sujatha Vijayakumar as joint secretary, setting a dynamic course for the council's future.
