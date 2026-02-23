Kumaran's Historic Win: A New Era for Tamil Film Producers Council

In a landmark electoral victory, G K M Tamil Kumaran has ascended to the presidency of the Tamil Film Producers Council, promising a fresh vision for the industry.

Kumaran's win, by a record margin of 527 votes, underscores his significant support among council members, leaving behind his predecessor, Thenandal Murali.

This election, overseen by retired Justice Rajeshwaran, also brought N Subash Chandrabose as treasurer and Sujatha Vijayakumar as joint secretary, setting a dynamic course for the council's future.

