Kharga Shakti 2026: Showcasing India's Military Might

Exercise Kharga Shakti 2026 concluded on the western front, displaying India's military prowess, operational readiness, and technology integration. The exercise tested the corps' ability to combine mobility, firepower, and technology into effective combat power, with joint drills highlighting multi-domain operational capability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-02-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 18:12 IST
The Indian Army's 'Exercise Kharga Shakti 2026' wrapped up on Tuesday on the western front, highlighting a significant display of military prowess and preparedness, according to an official statement.

The exercise evaluated the corps' capability to integrate mobility, firepower, and technological advancements into a cohesive combat force under challenging battlefield conditions.

Joint operations with the Indian Air Force emphasized the corps' multi-domain operational capacity, showcasing synchronized air-land maneuvers and precision targeting.

