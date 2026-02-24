Kharga Shakti 2026: Showcasing India's Military Might

The Indian Army's 'Exercise Kharga Shakti 2026' wrapped up on Tuesday on the western front, highlighting a significant display of military prowess and preparedness, according to an official statement.

The exercise evaluated the corps' capability to integrate mobility, firepower, and technological advancements into a cohesive combat force under challenging battlefield conditions.

Joint operations with the Indian Air Force emphasized the corps' multi-domain operational capacity, showcasing synchronized air-land maneuvers and precision targeting.

