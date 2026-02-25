Left Menu

Starmer's Leadership Tested: A Political Drama Unfolds

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's leadership is under threat ahead of a critical special election in northwest England. His Labour Party faces strong competition from Reform UK and the Green Party, as internal and external pressures mount following a scandal involving former ambassador Peter Mandelson linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

Updated: 25-02-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:34 IST
Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the UK is navigating a turbulent political landscape as his leadership faces significant challenges. A special election in northwest England on Thursday could further test his position, with Labour's historical stronghold in jeopardy.

Labour, traditionally dominant in Greater Manchester's Gorton and Denton, now finds itself in a three-way contest with Reform UK and the Green Party, amid criticisms from within and beyond the party. The revelation that ex-ambassador Peter Mandelson was involved in the Jeffrey Epstein files has intensified scrutiny of Starmer's decision-making.

As Starmer contends with calls for his resignation and prepares for potential leadership challenges, the outcome of the election could dictate his political fate. Whether Starmer can unify his party and maintain voter support remains uncertain. The next major electoral test for Starmer and Labour comes with the Scottish and Welsh parliaments elections in May, where further losses are anticipated.

