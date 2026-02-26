India's Military Readiness: A Decisive Shift in Strategy
Lt General Manoj Kumar Katiyar asserts that the Indian Army is prepared for future challenges, undeterred by nuclear threats. He criticizes Pakistan's military for fostering a war-like situation and emphasizes India's readiness to ensure decisive outcomes in potential future conflicts.
Lt General Manoj Kumar Katiyar has stated that the Indian Army is thoroughly prepared for any future contingencies, dismissing nuclear threats. He highlighted that any forthcoming conflict would result in a decisive conclusion on the battlefield.
During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan sought a ceasefire while simultaneously issuing nuclear threats, said Lt General Katiyar, who criticized the Pakistani military leadership for maintaining a 'war-like situation' to sustain its relevance. He asserted that Pakistan resorts to proxy warfare due to a lack of strength to face India openly.
Emphasizing the Indian Army's readiness, he stated that the nation's forces aim for a definitive victory, and India's preparedness acts as a robust deterrent. Honoring units in a field setting instead of a conventional hall, Katiyar concluded that continuous vigilance and enhanced preparation are pivotal for future military success.
