Farmers at Risk: Gandhi Accuses Modi of Trade Deal Sacrifices

In a fiery address at a farmers' convention in Kannur district, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of compromising Indian agriculture through a pressured trade deal with US President Donald Trump. Gandhi claimed Trump used 'Epstein files' as leverage to sway Modi into signing an unfavorable agreement.

Gandhi criticized the lack of governmental respect for farmers, arguing that true progress hinges on supporting the agricultural foundation. He stressed the disparity between small-scale Indian farmers and their highly mechanized American counterparts, asserting that opening Indian markets to US products would undermine local agriculture.

The Leader of the Opposition contended that threats regarding unreleased 'Epstein files' and implications in the Adani case pressured Modi into the trade deal's terms. Advocating for a farmer-first policy, Gandhi urged comprehensive support measures for the agrarian community, emphasizing Kerala's inclusion in policy-making and the need to protect farmers' interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)