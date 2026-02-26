Left Menu

Farmers at Risk: Gandhi Accuses Modi of Trade Deal Sacrifices

Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of sacrificing Indian farmers in a US trade deal allegedly pressured by Trump through 'Epstein files'. Gandhi highlighted the risk posed to Indian agriculture by opening markets to US farmers and urged support for a farmer-centric approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 26-02-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 15:44 IST
Farmers at Risk: Gandhi Accuses Modi of Trade Deal Sacrifices
Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address at a farmers' convention in Kannur district, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of compromising Indian agriculture through a pressured trade deal with US President Donald Trump. Gandhi claimed Trump used 'Epstein files' as leverage to sway Modi into signing an unfavorable agreement.

Gandhi criticized the lack of governmental respect for farmers, arguing that true progress hinges on supporting the agricultural foundation. He stressed the disparity between small-scale Indian farmers and their highly mechanized American counterparts, asserting that opening Indian markets to US products would undermine local agriculture.

The Leader of the Opposition contended that threats regarding unreleased 'Epstein files' and implications in the Adani case pressured Modi into the trade deal's terms. Advocating for a farmer-first policy, Gandhi urged comprehensive support measures for the agrarian community, emphasizing Kerala's inclusion in policy-making and the need to protect farmers' interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aakash Chopra Urges India to Play Aggressively in Crucial T20 Clash Against Zimbabwe

Aakash Chopra Urges India to Play Aggressively in Crucial T20 Clash Against ...

 India
2
Urgent Measures Ordered to Tackle Water Safety Issues in Andhra Pradesh

Urgent Measures Ordered to Tackle Water Safety Issues in Andhra Pradesh

 India
3
Denmark's Crucial Election Amid Greenland Standoff

Denmark's Crucial Election Amid Greenland Standoff

 Global
4
Chhattisgarh's Golf Ambitions: A Leap Towards Global Sporting Stage

Chhattisgarh's Golf Ambitions: A Leap Towards Global Sporting Stage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026