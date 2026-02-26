Controversy Brews Over Mysterious Maharashtra Air Crash

The Maharashtra legislative council chairman, Ram Shinde, directed the state government to clarify facts surrounding the air crash that resulted in Ajit Pawar's death. Concerns were raised by NCP (SP) MLC Shashikant Shinde, who pushed for a discussion on the January 28 incident and demanded a thorough investigation.

Shinde highlighted suspicions voiced by lawmakers, including Amol Mitkari and Rohit Pawar, regarding the crash. The call for a CBI probe was supported due to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's orders grounding VSR Ventures' aircraft for non-compliance with safety procedures.

Amidst these developments, tensions rose as Mitkari accused a Mumbai police official of failing to file an FIR and misbehaving with lawmakers. Despite the adjournment motion being rejected, there's increasing pressure on the state to involve federal agencies for transparency on this controversial air crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)