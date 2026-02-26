Left Menu

Shirtless Protest Standoff: Youth Congress Activists Arrested in Shimla

Three Youth Congress activists were arrested in Himachal Pradesh by the Delhi Police concerning a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit. The arrests have fueled procedural scrutiny by local law enforcement. Investigation into the protest's planning, involving more suspects, remains active.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:07 IST
Three Youth Congress activists were detained by the Delhi Police in Himachal Pradesh as part of an investigation into a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit. The controversial arrests led to tensions with local authorities over proper legal procedures.

The activists, apprehended in Shimla, are part of an ongoing inquiry connected to an FIR from Delhi. Their involvement in a February protest has increased the total number of detentions to 12, as Delhi Police investigate potential wider conspiracies linked to the event.

Following the procedural dispute, Delhi Police maintained compliance with legal standards, securing transit remand for the accused to return to the capital. The operation included seizing digital evidence and vehicles, which will be vital in further examination of the protest's orchestrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

