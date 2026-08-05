Pawan Khera presses for formal statement from Amit Shah over alleged police action; PM Modi on Ram Temple donation theft

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding that he present a statement on the alleged action against youth protesters. He also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir's special status revocation and the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft case. "The issues are quite clear. We are trying to raise these demands inside the House: the Union Home Minister should come and make a statement. He must answer for the police action against young people across the country, including in Delhi. He should also come and address the allegations regarding the misuse of donations in Ayodhya. The Prime Minister, too, should come forward and address the issue of Kashmir's statehood, which was revoked on this very day in 2019," he said.

Earlier today, the opposition MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others, marched from the Gandhi statue at Prerna Sthal to Makar Dwar in Parliament in protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over 'police action' against CJP protestors on 20th July, the issue of alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement and other issues. Meanwhile, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded strict accountability from the central government over the alleged police action agaisnt the student protestors, saying that those holding public office must take full responsibility for issuing orders to use force against young citizens.

Speaking to reporters, Vadra declared that India is a democratic country; "not someone's royal court," demanding to know who authorised the use of lathi charges and pellet guns. "Those holding public office have certain responsibilities toward the people. This is a democracy, not a dictatorship; it is not someone's royal court. Therefore, if incidents have occurred, if bullets have been fired at children, pellet guns have been used, tear gas has been deployed, or lathi charges have been ordered, then someone must be held accountable. Someone must have issued those orders, and they should take responsibility," she said.

Earlier on Tuesday, both the Houses in the Parliament witnessed repeated adjournments as the Opposition demanded a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the July 20 students' protest. The opposition parties have intensified their attack on Shah over the lathi-charge and alleged use of pellet guns by Delhi Police during the July 20 protest march led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), demanding accountability from the government and raising the issue repeatedly in Parliament. (ANI)