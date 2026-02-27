Power Struggle Unfolds in Karnataka Congress: Shivakumar's Accidental Rise?

The internal power struggle within the ruling Congress in Karnataka has taken a new turn, as supporters of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar converged at a private hotel to strategize his ascension to Chief Minister.

Organized by Magadi MLA H C Balakrishna, the gathering aimed to address the ongoing confusion over power sharing and ensure party unity. Balakrishna suggested the need for intervention from the high command to resolve the leadership dispute.

As the budget session of the Karnataka legislature approaches, tensions rise with some MLAs advocating for Shivakumar to replace Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, amid speculations of a prior power-sharing agreement between the two leaders.

