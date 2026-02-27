Left Menu

Power Struggle Unfolds in Karnataka Congress: Shivakumar's Accidental Rise?

A leadership dispute within Karnataka's ruling Congress party has intensified, with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's supporters strategizing for his elevation to the top state post. Although Shivakumar denies involvement, discussions among MLAs focus on resolving the leadership confusion, potentially affecting the party's future electoral prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-02-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 14:53 IST
Power Struggle Unfolds in Karnataka Congress: Shivakumar's Accidental Rise?
  • Country:
  • India

The internal power struggle within the ruling Congress in Karnataka has taken a new turn, as supporters of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar converged at a private hotel to strategize his ascension to Chief Minister.

Organized by Magadi MLA H C Balakrishna, the gathering aimed to address the ongoing confusion over power sharing and ensure party unity. Balakrishna suggested the need for intervention from the high command to resolve the leadership dispute.

As the budget session of the Karnataka legislature approaches, tensions rise with some MLAs advocating for Shivakumar to replace Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, amid speculations of a prior power-sharing agreement between the two leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Clinches Victory in Second Women's ODI Against India

Australia Clinches Victory in Second Women's ODI Against India

 Australia
2
Barcelona's Robot Revolution: Transforming Elderly Care

Barcelona's Robot Revolution: Transforming Elderly Care

 Global
3

Spark Capital PWM Expands Presence in Kochi to Meet Dynamic Wealth Managemen...

 India
4
Voll and Litchfield Propel Australia to Series Win Over India

Voll and Litchfield Propel Australia to Series Win Over India

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026