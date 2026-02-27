Tea Tensions: Police Clash Amidst Activist Arrests

A standoff between the Delhi Police and Himachal Pradesh officers in Shimla stirred controversy following the arrest of three Youth Congress activists. Lasting through the night, tensions ran high until a seizure memo was exchanged.

The conflict launched accusations of obstructing investigation efforts, as the Delhi Police claimed they faced undue interference in transporting the activists back to Delhi. The activists, Saurabh Singh, Arbaz, and Siddharth, hailed from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and were arrested at a hotel in Chirgaon.

A journalist's offer of tea to the officers underscored the tense dynamic, but the Delhi team departed for Delhi, eventually resolving the situation by sharing evidence cataloging. Both police forces accused each other of disruption as the episode came to the forefront of local media coverage.