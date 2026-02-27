Trump's Texas Tour: Energizing the Base or Fracturing the Party?

U.S. President Donald Trump will visit Corpus Christi, Texas, to advance his economic and fossil fuel agenda as Republicans gear up for contentious state primary elections. His visit underscores his efforts to energize the GOP base, emphasizing the importance of Hispanic voters in upcoming midterm elections.

Despite staying out of Texas' high-stakes Senate race, Trump's trip aligns with his State of the Union address efforts to underline policy contrasts with Democrats. Texas Republicans are eyeing potential gains under a new electoral map, but key primaries remain fiercely contested.

While Trump's pro-oil policies have some backing, national polls show mixed approval ratings for his economic management. As Republicans target Democratic-held districts along the border, Trump's visit is both a rallying cry and a display of internal party divisions.

