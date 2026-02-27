Left Menu

Diplomatic Crossroads: U.S. Envoy Meets Iraq's Premier Nominee

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack met former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, nominated by a Shi'ite alliance for Iraq's premiership, to discuss Iraq's political situation and national priorities. Maliki emphasized the importance of democracy and respecting Iraq's sovereignty. The U.S. may reconsider support if Maliki is chosen again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:25 IST
U.S. envoy Tom Barrack engaged in crucial discussions with former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, the Shi'ite alliance's nominee for the premiership, on Friday, according to sources close to the matter.

Maliki, backed by a strong Shi'ite bloc, is in the running for a return to leadership. However, the United States has indicated it may reevaluate its support for Iraq if Maliki is reinstated. The meeting addressed key issues in Iraq's political landscape and future national priorities.

During the discussions, Maliki highlighted the significance of endorsing the democratic process and bolstering political stability. He emphasized the necessity of respecting Iraq's sovereignty and the decisions made by its citizens.

