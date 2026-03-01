Trump's Strike Against Iran: A Bold Shift in Policy

In an unexpected escalation, President Donald Trump authorized a military operation against Iran, targeting senior leaders, notably Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The move marks a significant shift in Trump's risk tolerance, as he once resisted similar actions due to potential regional instability.

Despite multiple diplomatic efforts, including an offer for peaceful nuclear development, the Trump administration saw Iran's persistent nuclear ambitions as a threat. This provoked two days of intense negotiations, further fueled by Iran's alleged plans for ballistic missile development.

The operation raises questions about the impact on regional politics. Analysts suggest an 'all-or-nothing' perception in Tehran might escalate their response. Meanwhile, Trump viewed the strikes as a pivotal opportunity for the Iranian populace to reclaim governance.

