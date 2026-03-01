Trump's Strike Against Iran: A Bold Shift in Policy
In a daring military operation, President Trump authorized strikes against Iran, targeting top leaders, including Supreme Leader Khamenei. Once cautious, Trump's approach evolved, showing tolerance for greater risk. Despite negotiations and offers to Iran, tensions escalated, leading to these decisive military actions that could reshape regional dynamics.
In an unexpected escalation, President Donald Trump authorized a military operation against Iran, targeting senior leaders, notably Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The move marks a significant shift in Trump's risk tolerance, as he once resisted similar actions due to potential regional instability.
Despite multiple diplomatic efforts, including an offer for peaceful nuclear development, the Trump administration saw Iran's persistent nuclear ambitions as a threat. This provoked two days of intense negotiations, further fueled by Iran's alleged plans for ballistic missile development.
The operation raises questions about the impact on regional politics. Analysts suggest an 'all-or-nothing' perception in Tehran might escalate their response. Meanwhile, Trump viewed the strikes as a pivotal opportunity for the Iranian populace to reclaim governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S.-Israeli Strikes on Iran Prompt Global Tensions and Concerns
The Iron Fist: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Dominant Rule and Its Legacy
Iranian Cabinet warns that this 'great crime will never go unanswered' after Khamenei is killed by US-Israeli campaign, reports AP.
End of an Era: Ayatollah Khamenei's Legacy and Iran's Uncertain Future
U.S. and Israel's Bold Strike: Khamenei's Fall and Future Implications