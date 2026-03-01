Left Menu

Global Outcry: Protests Erupt After Khamenei's Death

A protest rally was held condemning the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel military strike. The rally, organized by Tanzeem-e-Jafferi, saw participation from many, including women and children. Protesters voiced their anger against the US and Israel.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
  • Country:
  • India

A widespread protest erupted on Sunday as demonstrators took to the streets condemning the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, allegedly killed in a joint military strike by the US and Israel.

The rally, held in the Purani Haveli area, witnessed significant participation, with women and children clad in black mourning the 86-year-old leader. Participants held images of Khamenei while chanting slogans against both the United States and Israel.

Organized by the Shia religious group Tanzeem-e-Jafferi, the rally highlighted the global repercussions of the high-profile killing, signaling further geopolitical tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

