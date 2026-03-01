Left Menu

Heartwarming Moment Sparks Political Debate in Kerala

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's interaction with a three-year-old landslide survivor turned into a political debate as CPI (M) leaders contrasted it with PM Narendra Modi's previous meeting with the girl. The event highlighted contrasting political actions and commitments for Wayanad's landslide survivors.

In Kerala, a tender moment between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and a three-year-old landslide survivor named Nysa has become a political flashpoint. The encounter took place during the inauguration of a township for landslide survivors in Wayanad on Sunday.

Comparisons emerged between this interaction and a similar event involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who previously met with Nysa following the devastating Wayanad landslide of July 30, 2024. While the PM's interaction received widespread media coverage, the CPI (M) leaders accosted Modi, claiming he did not fulfill promises made during his visit. In contrast, CM Vijayan handed over new homes to 178 survivors, representing tangible support.

The incident also saw a political showdown as Congress' Kalpetta legislator T Siddique faced booing during his speech, an action he claimed was orchestrated by CPI (M) workers. Revenue Minister K Rajan used the occasion to criticize Siddique and the Congress, emphasizing the Left government's commitment to progress beyond mere gestures.

