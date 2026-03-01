Global Outcry Over Iran's Supreme Leader's Assassination
The assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has sparked global condemnation. Leftist parties, including CPI and CPI(M), criticized the US-Israel alliance for violating international law and urged India to rally the Global South against such actions, emphasizing the importance of sovereignty and peace.
The killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has triggered widespread condemnation, particularly from leftist parties who have expressed outrage over the US-Israel alliance's actions.
CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby called on India to rally the Global South to denounce the supposed US-Israel excesses in Iran, while CPI general secretary D Raja criticized the assassination as a dangerous escalation.
Parties also highlighted the US's history of interventions and called for global unity to uphold sovereignty and international law, stressing the need for India to uphold its anti-imperialist traditions.
